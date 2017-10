The incident happened in Newton Sunday night

The scene of a reported Surrey stabbing. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

NEWTON – A man was reportedly stabbed in the neck and arm in Surrey Sunday night.

Police crews were on scene in the 14300-block of 72nd Avenue just before 8 p.m.

A witness at the scene said a man had a serious stabbing injury to his neck and described emergency responders keeping pressure on his neck wound.

The man was taken to hospital.

More to come.

