Man sentenced for robberies in Maple Ridge and Langley

A man who Abbotsford Police previously described as “gang-involved” has been sentenced in relation to two robberies in Maple Ridge and one in Langley.

Russell Mayhew, 31, was sentenced July 28 in Abbotsford provincial court to time served for the three robbery charges as well as for one count of using an imitation firearm in Maple Ridge.

The robberies occurred Nov. 24 and 25, 2015. Mayhew was in custody from Nov. 27 of that year until June 8, 2016, when he was released on $5,000 bail, according to the provincial court database.

Police in Maple Ridge reported on Nov. 30, 2015 that an armed robbery involving a man and a woman had occurred six days prior at a restaurant in the Westgate Shopping Mall in the 20300 block of Dewdney Trunk Road.

The following afternoon, similarly described suspects robbed a restaurant in the 21700 block of Lougheed Highway. Police at the time said the male suspect stole the entire cash register.

They also said that a suspected firearm was used in both cases, and both suspects were captured on video surveillance.

The following evening, a stolen vehicle was found in a parking lot in downtown Maple Ridge. The suspects were seen getting into the vehicle and driving off.

The Air 1 police helicopter tailed them, and they were arrested at an underground parking lot in Langley.

Mayhew was subsequently charged, as was Langley resident Alexandrov Konstanchia, then 25. All charges were later stayed against Konstanchia.

At the time of his arrest, Mayhew was wanted on four outstanding warrants.

Also on July 28, Mayhew was sentenced to time served for two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking on June 22, 2015 in Abbotsford.

Mayhew also has several other charges still before the courts.

He is scheduled to go to trial Nov. 28 in Abbotsford on charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, kidnapping, unlawful confinement and assault with a weapon. The offences allegedly occurred June 27, 2016 in Abbotsford.

Mayhew is also accused of being involved in a drive-by shooting that took place two days later in the 34100 block of George Ferguson Way in Abbotsford.

Police were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of a verbal dispute and shots being fired. No one was injured, but when police arrived, a vehicle parked in the driveway was found to have bullet holes.

Mayhew was among two men arrested and charged. No trial date has yet been set.

Mayhew has been accused and convicted of numerous offences over the last few years. In 2012, he was arrested three times in a five-month span for incidents that involved uttering threats, drug possession and breaching his bail conditions.