Man stabbed at Mission bus shelter

Mission RCMP are investigating the incident that took place Sunday morning

An adult male was stabbed by this bus shelter in Mission on Sunday morning. Mission RCMP are still searching for a suspect. / Kevin Mills Photo

Mission RCMP are asking for any witnesses to come forward after a man was stabbed Sunday morning.

The incident took place at about 10 a.m. on July 23 by a bus shelter on Lougheed Highway, across from the Safeway.

The victim, described only as an adult male who is known to police, was taken by ambulance to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police do not have a suspect at this time.

Mission RCMP are continuing to investigate the stabbing and are asking for people to step forward and call 604-826-7161 if the have any information about this case.