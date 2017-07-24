Man stabbed at Mission bus shelter

Mission RCMP are asking for any witnesses to come forward after a man was stabbed Sunday morning.
The incident took place at about 10 a.m. on July 23 by a bus shelter on Lougheed Highway, across from the Safeway.
The victim, described only as an adult male who is known to police, was taken by ambulance to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The police do not have a suspect at this time.
Mission RCMP are continuing to investigate the stabbing and are asking for people to step forward and call 604-826-7161 if the have any information about this case.