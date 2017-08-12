Man stabbed on White Rock’s Marine Drive

21-year-old man from Abbotsford has turned himself in

White Rock RCMP are looking for witnesses after a Surrey resident was stabbed outside Oceanside Yacht Club on Marine Drive at approximately 1:50 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police released a statement Saturday saying a 26-year-old man was rushed to hospital in “serious” condition after he was found “bleeding from multiple lacerations” in the 15000-block of Marine Drive.

A witness told Peace Arch News Saturday morning that the incident took place outside of the Oceanside Yacht Club.

The man’s condition has since been upgraded to stable.

A 21-year-old man from Abbotsford has turned himself in to the Abbotsford Police Department, according to White Rock RCMP.

White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears told PAN Saturday that police have viewed CCTV footage from the area, but would like to speak with witnesses.

Police are encouraging anyone who witnessed the assault to contact White Rock RCMP at 778-593-3600 or Crimestoppers at 1800-222-8477.