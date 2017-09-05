Man treated for gunshot in Maple Ridge, but no reports of shots fired

Police are trying to figure out what happened on Sunday that led to man getting shot in arm or shoulder, without anyone hearing any shots fired.

Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to a call from Emergency Health Services about the possible firearm injury but say there were no reports of any guns being fired.

However, they say public safety isn’t threatened. “Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public,” RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Police say the victim is uncooperative and the investigation is continuing. Mounties couldn’t give the age of the victim, or his current condition, or where the shooting took place.