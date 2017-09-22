Man with OUT/LAW tattoos missing from Fraser Valley prison

Ralph Radford Chourchene was serving time for vicious gang attacks in Winnipeg

A warrant has been issued for an inmate found missing from a minimum security prison in Harrison Mills.

Ralph Radford Chourchene was found missing from Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Village during a count Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.

Courchene, 31, is five-foot-11 and weighs 250 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has a two-inch scar below his right eye and the word OUT tattooed on the right forearm and Law tattooed on the left forearm. He is currently serving a sentence of nine years, six months for contempt of court and aggravated assault.

Courchene was sentenced in 2011 after he and fellow members of a Winnipeg street gang bear sprayed a man and then stabbed a man who had been riding his bike. The man suffered major blood loss and a broken rib and had a portion of his lung removed. The Winnipeg Sun reported that three days after that incident, Courchene and his gang attacked a second man, leaving him with a fractured skull and stab wounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ralph Radford Courchene is asked to contact police.

CSC says it will investigate the circumstances of the incident.

