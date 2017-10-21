Maple Ridge BCSPCA branch manager Jenn Stack will take part in the Lock in for Love fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 22 from noon to 5 p.m. as the shelter has seen a recent surge in small animals being dropped off.

Maple Ridge BCSPCA looks to unlock donations

Lock in for Love fundraiser set for Sunday, Oct. 22 from noon to 5 p.m.

The Maple Ridge BCSPCA is hoping to unlock some local generosity to help support the local shelter.

Lock in for Love will see local volunteers and community members collecting donations on Sunday, Oct. 22 from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Maple Ridge BCSPCA at 10235 Jackson Rd.

Participants will be locked in kennels while they reach out looking for donations to help the shelter.

Local veterinarian, Dr. Andrew Walton, as well as other volunteers for the community will be on hand collecting donations for the event.

Jenn Stack, branch manager of the Maple Ridge BCSPCA, said all donations collected locally will stay in Maple Ridge. She said the event comes at a time when the local shelter has seen a recent spike in small animals being dropped off.

“Anyone who is interested in adopting a small animal should see us first,” said Stack. “We have so many wonderful small pets for families.”

Stack said the BCSPCA sheltered more than 43,000 animals across the province in

She said everything from rabbits to gerbils are filling up the shelter and are in need of being re-homed.

Sunday’s event will also feature a number of family-oriented activities, including pumpkin carving, crafts, vegetarian pizza, and a Halloween-themed trailer.

While the event officially kicks-off Sunday, Stack said anyone can make a donation ahead of time by visiting www.spca.ba.ca.

Previous story
Facebook post leads to woman’s arrest

Just Posted

Maple Ridge Leisure Centre pool closure delayed until new year

City rejects proposals as bids fail to meet city’s purchasing and procurement policy

McBarge unveiling postponed

Stormy weather means Deep Discovery Centre tours will be rescheduled

Untrending: A line in the digital space

I was not at all tempted to shout-out the sad news on Facebook or Twitter.

Celebrating Waste Reduction Week in Maple Ridge

Reduce, reuse and make sure packaging is recyclable.

In Education: Learning another language helps

Bilingualism is also shown to be linked with social problem solving among children.

VIDEO: Surrey Now-Leader reporter tries on a ‘drunk driving suit’

The suit from Ocean Park Ford emulates what it’s like to get behind the wheel after drinking

Police officer hit by car, stabbed in Edmonton attack back on job

Const. Mike Chernyk, 48, returned to work Thursday

UBC medical students learn to care for Indigenous people

Students in health-related studies to take course, workshop to help better serve Aboriginal people

Dorsett has 2 goals, assist in Canucks’ 4-2 win over Sabres

‘It was a real good hockey game by our group,’ Canucks coach Travis Green said.

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

Man in custody linked police search near Salmon Arm

Police have not connected arrest to search at Salmon River Road property

B.C. search groups mobilize for missing mushroom picker

Searchers from across the province look for Frances Brown who has been missing since Oct. 14.

Have you heard about Black Press scholarships?

Up to 37 scholarships are awarded each year to students throughout British Columbia

Bruins have up and down weekend

Maple Ridge women’s rugby team wins big, men lose tight game

Most Read