Maple Ridge celebrates Diwali

Indian dancing, food and culture at the library

In an annual tradition that goes back at least 10 years, Maple Ridge celebrated Diwali, the popular South Asian holiday, with a Festival of Lights event at the Maple Ridge Public Library on Saturday afternoon.

There was South Asian dancing, food, crafts and speeches from dignitaries, including Dr. Biju Mathew, a proment author from India.

“We really love this. It’s a really special occasion for us, because we’re been doing it for so long and because we’ve got so much collaboration with the community, ” said Jo-Ann Sleiman, community librarian. “They love it, and we always get a pretty good crowd.”

“One of the most popular festivals of Hinduism, it spiritually signifies the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair,” said Wikipedia.

