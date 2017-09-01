Maple Ridge chief adminstrative officers moves on

Ted Swabey leaves after just two years with the city.

Maple Ridge is looking for a new chief administrator following the resignation of Ted Swabey on Friday.

Swabey was hired in December 2015 after moving over from the City of Nanaimo and said he’s taken a new job as city manager with North Cowichan, on Vancouver Island.

“Although my two years in Maple Ridge has been relatively short, it has left me with indelible memories and experiences that will always remind me of my time working and living here,” he said in a release.

“This community has so many wonderful attributes and I see only bright things ahead for its residents.”

In the meantime, the city’s chief financial officer, Paul Gill, will be stepping up as interim chief administrative officer until the civic election in 2018.

“I look forward to working closely with all of my colleagues at the City, especially Frank Quinn and Kelly Swift, to advance the work of the community,” said Gill.

Maple Ridge Mayor Nicole Read said the first year of a mandate is a time when a new council establishes its vision and priorities. Having Gill as interim CAO will give council members latitude to decide how they want to proceed with the position going forward, she added.

“The City of Maple Ridge has some very exciting initiatives underway and we will be drawing on the experience and professionalism of our management team to ensure that we maintain our momentum and focus.”

Read said Swabey was a “real champion for our community with senior government and we wish him great success as he continues his career of public service in North Cowichan.”

In 2016, Swabey made $244,743.33.