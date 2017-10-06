Maple Ridge city hall lights purple for Amanda Todd, mental health

The lights around Maple Ridge city hall will be purple next week.

Starting on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and for the next seven days, the outdoor lighting around city hall will be purple to honour the legacy of Amanda Todd and acknowledge World Mental Health Day.

Todd was a 15-year-old Port Coquitlam resident, and previously a Maple Ridge student, who was cyberbullied by a man who lived a continent away. She subsequently took her own life, shortly after posting a video on Youtube about her ordeal.

Oct. 10 is the anniversary of her passing.

“Her tragic story, her legacy, reminds us about the need to speak with our children, family members, friends and co-workers about the realities of online interactions and the impacts of bullying for those who are under attack,” said Mayor Nicole Read.

“Take the time to interact with the people that are close to you and have a meaningful conversation about bullying and mental health. Light Up Purple – to remember Amanda and to create a better and healthier world,” she added.

“The City of Maple Ridge is proud to join communities around the world to mark World Mental Health Day on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The theme for 2017 is ‘Mental Health in the Workplace.’ This is a tremendous opportunity for employers to speak with their staff about emotional wellness programs in their organizations.”

• For more information about the ‘Light Up Purple’ event and the Amanda Todd Legacy, go to lightuppurple.com/.