(THE NEWS/files) Work underway on previous stretch of 128th Avenue.

Maple Ridge council OKs $200k study to find elusive route to the east

Will be ready by march, showing how to extend 128th Avenue to 256th Street

Maple Ridge council took a step Tuesday towards completing its road network by approving a $200,000 study that will look at extending 128th Avenue and Abernethy Way from 232nd to 256th Street.

Extending the east-west artery as far as 256th St., a long-term project, will connect the city’s industrial area on 256th St. to Golden Ears Bridge.

“That’s what will make the 256th Street area significantly more viable,” said Coun. Bob Masse.

“It makes it accessible as a job generator and an economic driver.”

A staff report notes the 128th Avenue-Abernethy Way corridor is one of only three east-west corridors in Maple Ridge.

The road recently has been widened to four lanes from 210th to 224th street, while four-laning of the road from 224th to 232nd Street is in the design stage with construction already in the city’s budget.

Currently, most motorists heading to Kanaka Business Park or in the general area, have to use Dewdney Trunk Road.

That leaves the final phase of the extension of the 128th Avenue-Abernethy Way corridor from 232nd to 240th and eventually 256th streets, a distance of about six kilometres, in the long-range transportation plan.

However, a route or right of way that will make the final connection to 256th Street hasn’t yet been found. Impacts on streams and the environment, infringement on properties and acquisition costs, the Agricultural Land Reserve and even archaeological concerns must all be considered.

Sorting through all that will be the McElhanney Consulting Services, which by next May, will have a route identified and recommended to council.

Seven consulting companies bid on the route alignment study.

Previous story
Maple Ridge women win big at Women Influencers Awards

Just Posted

Maple Ridge council OKs $200k study to find elusive route to the east

Will be ready by march, showing how to extend 128th Avenue to 256th Street

Red tape increases policing costs

Ridge Meadows RCMP ask city for more civilian employees

Maple Ridge boy, 8, gets barbeque bristle stuck in throat

Has nine-hour surgery to remove two-centimetre long wire.

Pitt Meadows councillor’s victim wants vote to replace him now

Council chooses against byelection to replace David Murray

Maple Ridge women win big at Women Influencers Awards

Four local women take home hardware at the inaugural event Nov. 9

Maple Ridge remembers

Remembrance Day ceremony and parade in downtown Maple Ridge.

Media gets hands-on training with the Canadian military

Black Press reporter Kendra Wong goes ‘undercover’ in Victoria to learn how to be the best she can be

Country singer Dallas Smith calls out ‘disgusting’ behaviour at B.C. show

The Juno Award-winner said he saw hair pulling, groping, fighting while performing in Dawson Creek

‘Bed pan vigil’ for B.C. man ruled unlawful

Rights of suspect were violated, judgment says

UPDATE: Vancouver Island driver killed when logging truck leaves road

TimberWest contractor dies near Caycuse, off the shores of Lake Cowichan

B.C.’s Fair Wages Commission kicks off $15 minimum wage consultations

Consultations begin in Abbotsford, but British Columbians can submit their feedback online by Dec. 7

Metis flag raised at B.C. legislature

Deputy premier, of Metis heritage, marks Louis Riel Day

5 to start your day

Driver fined after iPhone, tablet tied to steering wheel, Trudeau makes visit to White Rock and more

Bank of Canada cautious of future rate hikes

The Bank of Canada remains cautious on future rate hikes due to low- inflation risk

Most Read