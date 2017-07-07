Maple Ridge council sinks outdoor pool idea

Seen as too pricey at $6 million, with land costs on top of that

Myrtha Pools has second-hand, 10-lane pool it's willing to sell for $2.2 million

Maple Ridge council has poured cold water on the idea of an outdoor pool, which could cost $6 million, not including the land costs.

Instead of digging further into the issue and starting a search for a location, politicians decided Tuesday to scratch the idea completely.

“This proposal is extremely expensive,” said Coun. Kiersten Duncan. “We just don’t have the land to put a facility like this on.”

It makes more sense to ensure that an indoor pool serve all groups, she added.

Council considered an outdoor pool as a stop-gap measure to alleviate pressure for pool time when the pools in the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre close in November for a year-long renovation and refit.

Mayor Nicole Read said she liked the idea of an outdoor pool, but said a new pool should serve the entire community, while an outdoor pool would be more suitable for swim clubs.

Council is still considering an indoor aquatic centre, which could cost $70 million, as part of its major recreation infrastructure upgrade, even though it’s fast-tracked two new additional artificial sports fields at a cost of $10 million.

“I think we really need to service the community by a building pool, a big pool, that caters to all of our user groups and all of our citizens,” Read said.

Coquitlam has two outdoor pools and two indoor pools, she added.

A staff report says that constructing an outdoor, 10-lane, 25-metre competition pool would cost $2.2 million. But extra costs, such as parking facilities, change rooms, heating systems and administration, would push the total costs to $6 million.

However, land costs could add another $12 million.

“I don’t think the land costs make this a sensible project right now,” Read said.

Council considered the idea after Jim Baxter, president of the Haney Neptunes Aquatic Club, wrote a letter suggesting the city build an eight-lane, 25-metre outdoor, competition pool.

Coun. Gordy Robson wants staff to investigate further on costs and possible location.

Staff presented projects in other cities where outdoor pools are being built, mentioning there are now eight outdoor pools in Surrey and three in Vancouver.

Langley township, after considering a $60-million indoor complex, is also building a $38-million outdoor pool in Aldergrove that will feature a six-lane 25-metre outdoor pool that will operate year-round. A wave pool and warm-up pool and lazy river are part of the project.

Council heard that the current site of the Hammond outdoor pool is too small to accommodate a larger facility.

Chief administrator Ted Swabey said the only area in Maple Ridge where there’s enough space is at the Albion Fairgrounds, where an outdoor pool, if ground conditions are suitable, could be built “very quickly” at a cost of under $5 million.

However, staff didn’t include that because of council’s previous concerns about lack of parking in that area.

Council earlier this year ruled out building two artificial fields there because of concerns about lack of parking.

“That’s the only land we have that’s large enough,” Swabey said.