Maple Ridge fire department enacts fire ban

The fire ban is for all areas of Maple Ridge.

The Maple Ridge fire department is enacting a fire ban.

With a forecast for dry and warm weather continuing into the next two weeks, and the Forest Fire Weather index moving towards Extreme Forest Fire Danger Rating, the ban is being invoked immediately in all areas of Maple Ridge:

• All camping and recreational fires regularly enjoyed in the open to burning area of Maple Ridge are now prohibited. The use of hibachis or other briquette BBQs and ULC/CSA listed propane BBQs and fire pits are permitted at this time.

• The discharge of all fireworks, sky lanterns or pyrotechnics is also prohibited during this campfire ban.

Should the hot and dry weather conditions continue, further restrictions may have to be instituted.

The Fire Department takes this threat very seriously and therefore will be ticketing those who choose to have prohibited fires, with fines ranging between $500 and $1,000.

This ban will be in effect until the forest fire danger ratings return to a safe level.