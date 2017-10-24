Eva Bardonnex puts additional support in her shoe organizer in her tent at Anita Place Homeless Camp in Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Maple Ridge homeless campers restate demands for permanent housing

Anita Place members claims more homeless than regional count covered.

  • Oct. 24, 2017 2:30 p.m.
  • News

Residents at Anita Place Tent City restated their demands and provided their own homeless count numbers in advance of a delegation of local businesses at Maple Ridge council Wednesday that is seeking to have the camp moved.

Tracey Scott, who started and runs the homeless camp on 223rd Street near St Anne Avenue, said members of Anita Place have conducted their own homeless count, going into bushes and old camps.

“We know where people hide,” she said.

They counted names, not numbers, she added.

“We counted out, minimum, we have 200 homeless people in Maple Ridge alone.”

Of those, about 55 are at the camp. Others are turned away. There are an estimated 35 homeless youth in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, according to the unofficial count.

A Metro Vancouver count earlier this year pegged the number of homeless people in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows at 124, up from 84 three years ago.

Scott said members of Anita Place are asking for at least 200 modular units to house those they counted. They also want permanent housing for them.

“We all need a lot of affordable housing. If there’s 200 homeless people here, you can imagine how many more there are everywhere else.”

A man calling himself ‘Grave Digger,’ from the Sugar Mountain tent city in Vancouver, said the Maple Ridge camp and others like it need to stand together until their needs are met.

If police descend on Anita Place, he said “there’s 15 to 20 lads [who] are not afraid to go to jail and can be standing here in two hours.”

Maple Ridge business owners, frustrated by interactions with homeless people at the camp, are scheduled to appear as a delegation before council on Tuesday.

Mark Lancaster, owner of North Fraser Automotive Repair, which is near Anita Place Tent City on 223rd St., has started a petition and said the disruption since the homeless camp opened is slowly killing his business.

Ahmed Yousef, who wanted to lead a delegation of business owners to appear before council to discuss their complaints, previously said he was being discouraged from doing so.

He claimed Mayor Nicole Read advised him to forego the delegation, that the camp is a provincial issue, and that bringing it to council would be inflammatory and divisive.

Advocates for homeless people at Anita Place Tent City said last week they are in talks with the provincial government about permanent solutions to the camp.

Ivan Drury, of the Alliance Against Displacement, said he has spoken with B.C. Housing, and given it the Alliance’s proposal – 200 modular units as a temporary solution, to be followed by permanent housing.

He sees the new NDP government’s announcement to fund the delivery and operation of 2,000 modular housing units as part of the solution.

But the city has cut off its talks with B.C. Housing after the Maple Ridge Fire Department couldn’t get residents of Anita Place Tent City to comply with its safety rules.

Scott said a friend of her’s from the camp is in hospital with pneumonia, that those who stay there don’t have money for heaters or fire-proof tarps.

“Let us stay dry,” she said. “How can it be a fire hazzard when it’s p***ing rain.”

 

The homeless camp on St. Anne Avenue in Maple Ridge had an estimated 30 to 40 residents.

Comments are closed

Previous story
No ‘official complaint’ about Abbotsford lab: DFO
Next story
Chilliwack school board to discuss trustee’s opinions on LGBTQ program

Just Posted

Maple Ridge homeless campers restate demands for permanent housing

Anita Place members claims more homeless than regional count covered.

Crown seeks to firm up timeline in Pitt Meadows councillor’s sex assault trial

Complainant tells court she was 13 or 14 years old when the alleged attack occured

Phare grabs gold at WHL Cup

Ridge Meadows product part of Team B.C. that grabs gold at prospects tournament in Calgary

Chilliwack school board to discuss trustee’s opinions on LGBTQ program

Board to decide how to move forward following Barry Neufeld’s Facebook post

South Surrey shooting victim identified

IHIT says 28-year-old Nicholas Khabra of Surrey was killed Monday

VIDEO: Country musicians pay tribute to Vegas shooting victim

Jordan McIldoon’s family attended BCCMA’s awards ceremony Sunday, where the country fan was honoured.

B.C. VIEWS: Horgan fumbles salmon farm threat

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham falls for propaganda

Rally held for B.C. youth aging out of foster care

Nearly 100 people showed up to provide support to those who have aged out of provincial foster care in the province.

Iditarod dogs caught in doping scandal

Dogsledding has become the latest professional sport to be engulfed in a doping scandal,

Shuswap residents step up for family in Puerto Rico

Mara Landing caretakers grateful for fundraising effort for their kids

No ‘official complaint’ about Abbotsford lab: DFO

Popham under fire for salmon farm research claims

B.C. Paramedics to get their own union

Minister Adrian Dix wants to deal with opioids, community care

City lauds 11-year-old friends as heroes for rescue efforts in Crescent Beach

Trio celebrated at Surrey City Hall

Wanted Island man may be in Lower Mainland

Esquimalt suspect caught on surveillance in Victoria break-in

Most Read