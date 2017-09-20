Maple Ridge MLA to chair government finance committee

Maple Ridge-Mission candidate Bob D’Eith celebrates an NDP sweep in Maple Ridge with Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows winner Lisa Beare. (THE NEWS/files)

Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith was unanimously elected chair of the Legislative Assembly’s Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services on Monday.

“It’s a tremendous honour to be elected chair of the government finance committee,” said D’Eith. “I’ve appeared in front of the committee many times as an advocate for the arts and know what an important opportunity it is for the public to share their priorities for the upcoming budget.”

Each fall, the all-party Select Standing Committee holds province-wide consultations on the provincial budget for the following year.

“In the weeks ahead, my colleagues and I will be hearing from people across the province on their priorities for Budget 2018. We’re excited to get to work,” said D’Eith. “I’m looking forward to working with members of the committee from all three parties to hear people’s ideas for how to build a better B.C.”

D’Eith said that the B.C. New Democrat government’s recent budget update took critical first steps on British Columbians’ immediate priorities – making life more affordable, investing in the services that people rely on, and building a strong, sustainable economy.

“I invite all British Columbians to participate and to submit your priorities for Budget 2018.”

D’Eith has also been named to the B.C. New Democrat Cabinet Committee for Legislative Review.

Other Select Standing Committee members: Deputy Chair Dan Ashton (Penticton), Jagrup Brar (Surrey-Fleetwood), Mitzi Dean (Esquimalt-Metchosin), Ronna-Rae Leonard (Courtenay-Comox), Stephanie Cadieux (Surrey South), Peter Milobar (Kamloops-North Thompson), Tracy Redies (Surrey-White Rock) and Adam Olsen (Saanich North and the Islands).

• To participate in the Budget 2018 consultation process, visit: www.leg.bc.ca/cmt/finance