Maple Ridge MLAs tour food bank, youth clinic

The new NDP MLAs continued their learning curve Thursday with a tour of the Friends in Need Food Bank in Maple Ridge to learn firsthand how the place works, who it helps and how.

“We’re listening, we’re out talking to everybody. Lisa and I have a lot to learn … so that when we do have a minister, we’ll be able to be educated about what the issues are,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission.

The NDP minority government with a razor-thin majority, will be sworn in next week.

Life keeps getting more expensive in B.C., added Lisa Beare, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows.

Her babysitter is a single mom who has to use the food bank. “She’s a single mom, whos srtuggling to get by, struggling to operate her own business and she uses the food bank weekly. It’s really important that we spend time at places like this in the community because we know it’s gotten more expensive for British Columbians.”

NDP social development critic Michelle Mungall, said she’s familiar with the past Liberal social policy.

“How we’re going to be approaching this is, is going to be as a government as a whole. So I don’t want to pre-empt that appropriate and democratic decision-making process … so that when it comes time to make decisions, that we’re informed.

“I think there are some pretty exciting things that are going to be happening very soon in this community,” Mungall said.

Mungall had visited the food bank several years ago.

D’Eith was looking forward to the formation of the ministry of mental health and addictions. That will allow the government to focus the discussion and look at such issues wholistically.

NDP leader John Horgan will be sworn in on Tuesday.