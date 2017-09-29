Maple Ridge outdoor pool draws rival petitions

Some say it will delay building an indoor aquatic centre

A cyber contest has broken out about whether Maple Ridge should have an indoor or outdoor pool.

Rival petitions on Change.org each ask people to support their cause with the pro-outdoor pool petition, so far receiving more votes. Ava Lee Chin started the “Support outdoor pool at Thomas Haney site” petition two months ago and has 327 supporters asking for a 25-metre, 10-lane pool.

Maple Ridge residents need another pool while the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre is closed next year for renovations, she says.“Since the current council voted no to a new indoor aquatic facility, the community still needs another facility for our growing community.”

Some of the comments on that petition say swimming is important and the Pitt Meadows and Hammond outdoor pools are old.

“It is about improving the lifestyle of residents in the area. Everyone should be comfortable in the water and have the confidence to be safe or get to a safe place if placed in turbulent waters,” said Brann Lindsay.

The “No to outdoor pool at Thomas Haney site” petition though already has 102 signatures. Sherie Tahara started the petition a week ago saying that an outdoor pool makes no sense and that the $11 million should be spent on an indoor pool.

The project hasn’t enough consultation, while traffic will clog 232nd Street, and starter pistols and air horns will add to the noise.

“It’s a short-sighted, cheap Band-Aid fix. Which isn’t really a fix. Just build an indoor pool. Any funds going to an outdoor pool are my wasted tax dollars,” said Colin Knight.

Maple Ridge council this month told staff write up a request for bids for the project, which now could cost up to $11.5 million, almost twice original estimates. But that cost includes a wider deck for competition and terraced landscaping to create a family gathering place.

Construction could take about a year however, which means the pool wouldn’t be ready in time to replace the pools being closed during the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre renovation.

People, this fall, will decide through what’s called the alternative approval process on whether they want the city to build the outdoor pool, a new ice arena, a new Albion community centre, two all-weather fields at Thomas Haney secondary, two parkettes in Silver Valley, renovations to the Ridge Canoe and Kayak Club and Hammond Community Centre, and part of the renos to the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre.

Costs for all projects would now add up to about $60 million.

Anyone of those projects could be rejected if more than 10 per cent of Maple Ridge say they oppose the idea by signing sheets at city hall.

But Coun. Gordy Robson said he won’t vote to continue with the outdoor pool project if it can’t be open by May.