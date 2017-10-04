Maple Ridge outdoor pool moves forward

Council voted to get quotes on building an outdoor at Thomas Haney secondary. (Contributed)

Taxpayers though could still reject it if 10 per cent say no

Maple Ridge took the next step towards building an outdoor pool on Tuesday, deciding in a 4-2 vote for a conventional construction process for the $8- to $14-million project.

If taxpayers don’t object, a new pool on 232nd Street, next to the Maple Ridge Lawn Bowling Club, could be ready by February 2019.

“I’m comfortable with the level of risk,” Coun. Tyler Shymkiw. “It’s a good project for the neighbourhood. I think it’s just really going to shape the way kids grow up there.”

Council looked at three options: an accelerated construction process to get the pool open as soon as possible; opting for the usual construction schedule; or giving up on the idea completely.

An outdoor pool was added to the list of recreation projects that will be part of negative-option opinion process this fall. If more than 10 per cent of voters oppose the project, it will fail.

Maple Ridge council, in July, decided that the public will have a say on borrowing to build a new outdoor pool, as well as renovations to Hammond Community Centre, a new track at Maple Ridge secondary, a new ice rink, part of the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre improvements, upgrades to the Ridge Canoe and Kayak Club and two new parks in Silver Valley, after months of debate and consultation.

Shymkiw, Mayor Nicole Read and Couns. Corisa Bell and Bob Masse voted to proceed, while Couns. Craig Speirs and Gordy Robson opposed.

“I don’t think we’ll get what the community really needs,” said Speirs.

He wanted to focus on the larger indoor aquatic centre, which is now in a year-long consultation process. He said the outdoor pool hasn’t be part of the recent recreation consultation.

An indoor aquatic centre could cost up to $70 million.

Read said if an outdoor pool wasn’t approved, nothing would be built in Maple Ridge for a long time, while more people continue to move here.

She still wants an indoor aquatic centre built, as well.

An outdoor pool would be well used by people for years, she added.

“This is going to be a really great project.”

A consultant’s report says that design should start immediately. The plan recommends hiring design consultants and construction manager as sole-sourced agreements, rather than going to competitive bids, in order to save time.

The margin of error of about 25 per cent, to cover unforeseen costs of the project, will be reduced if a typical construction schedule is followed, council heard.

Still, the report says the work plan carries a “high-risk profile,” because of the compressed schedule.

Staff will now create a request for bids to determine exact costs. The project doesn’t include extra features such as radiant heating for the deck or a pool cover, and larger water heater, to allow winter use by swimming clubs.

But those features could be added for an $800,000.

If winter use by the public was required, hot tubs and steam rooms are suggested.

Neither does the project include a canopy for the pool, which could cost another $800,000.

pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com