Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows companies step up for wildfire relief

Red Cross donations, pet supplies and food being sent to Interior

Samantha Coates (left) and Marlyn Coates (centre) of Lordco Auto Parts present a cheque for $25,000 to Sharan Dhillon of the Canadian Red Cross for their wildfire relief efforts in Burnaby on Wednesday, July 19. Photo contributed

As wildfires continue to touch thousands of lives across B.C., companies in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows area are stepping up to contribute to the relief effort.

Lordco Auto Parts, which is headquartered in Maple Ridge but has over 100 locations across the province, announced Tuesday that it is donating $25,000 to the Canadian Red Cross.

It’s also contributing an additional $10,000 in supplies and equipment to the Emergency Operations Centre.

Lordco’s 100 Mile and Cache Creek locations were evacuated as part of the recent evacuation orders in those and other areas.

“As a B.C.-based company with deep routes throughout the province, Lordco is passionate about supporting our staff and communities during this chaotic and stressful time,” said the company’s vice president of operations Samantha Coates.

A representative for Lordco said the company is supporting the staff at the locations that were evacuated, and are prepared to help staff in areas that are under evacuation alerts.

And because plenty of pets and animals are also being affected by the fires, Bark Avenue Holistic Pet Supplies in Pitt Meadows is accepting donations for pets at their store on McMyn Road.

The store is asking for pet food and supplies to be dropped off at their store from now until Friday, when a transport will be leaving to bring the donations to the interior.