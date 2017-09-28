Maple Ridge police looking for woman missing since Aug. 5

Anyone who’s seen her asked to call RCMP

Sarah Tizya has been missing since early August. (Contributed)

Police are looking for a missing 29-year-old woman who’s known to frequent Maple Ridge, Surrey and Chilliwack.

Sarah Tizya was last seen on Aug. 5. She’s described as aboriginal, 5’6” tall, with a slim build and long, brown hair.

Ridge Meadows RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Tizya.

If anyone has seen Tizya or has any information about her, call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251 and refer to the above file number,2017-21913.

If you wish to remain anonymous call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca. Crime Stoppers may pay a reward of up to $2000.00 if your information leads to an arrest and conviction.