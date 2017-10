Ridge Meadows RCMP have sent out a release trying to locate Christine Lynn Mathias.

Mathias, 27, is wanted on three outstanding warrants in connection to mischief and theft charges in the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows areas, said a police news release.

She is described as white, female, approx 5’5” with a medium build and long, brown hair. Police say she’s known to frequent the Maple Ridge and Coquitlam areas.