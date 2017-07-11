Maple Ridge supporting Interior towns facing fire

The City of Maple Ridge is trying to do its part to help those devastated by the wildfires in the Interior.

Mayor Nicole Read said in a release Tuesday that she has contacted mayors in the area to express Maple Ridge’s support.

“Living as we do in a heavily forested area, one day this could be our community. Just as important as the donations is the message of camaraderie, and support to our friends in communities in the Interior who are impacted by these fires,” Read said.

People who want to give cash directly can do so by going to the finance counter in city hall on Dewdney Trunk Road. They can also go to the city’s website to make a donation to the Canadian Red Cross.

Cash is also being collected during the Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue Services Hot Summer Nights in Tolmie Park this Thursday, July 13 at 6:30 p.m. Also, on Saturday, July 15, firefighters will be in Memorial Peace Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. hosting a barbecue. There will be fun with water, a kid’s firefighter obstacle course and more.

People though should hold off on donating household goods or clothing until a specific request is made. “Right now the focus is on financially supporting those assisting residents that have been evacuated,” the release said.

Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows firefighters haven’t yet been called to help fight the fires in Ashcroft, Cache Creek or 100 Mile House areas.

So far, 14,000 people have been forced from their homes and more than 10,000 more are on an evacuation alert.