An artist’s rendering of the rooftop of the refurbished McBarge.

McBarge unveiling postponed

Stormy weather means Deep Discovery Centre tours will be rescheduled

The McBarge will sail again, but not today.

Inclement weather has stalled the unveiling of the relic ship from Expo 86, which was supposed to host the public for six hours of tours.

“Vancouver’s rugged weather meant 50mm of rain, high winds and the coldest day of the year so far aligned with our date. As an event held in part outdoors, this storm created critical issues around tents, the jet boat safari, protection of displays and other logistics we could not surmount,” said organizers on their website.

A new date will be announced.

Christened the Friendship 500 as a floating McDonald’s Restaurant moored at False Creek, more than 30 years later friends of the ship want to see it repurposed as a major BC attraction showcasing the history, technology, stories and experiences offered in the Pacific – The Deep Discovery Centre. It has been in Maple Ridge for restoration since 2015.

Developer Howard Meakin says the concrete and steel vessel has another 75 years of life, and can become a place to promote good ocean stewardship.

