Memorial Park work ‘blatantly disrespectful’ to Semiahmoo First Nation

The chief of the Semiahmoo First Nation is demanding the City of White Rock halt all work on its Memorial Park upgrade, describing the site as a potential ancient burial ground, and the city’s process to date as “blatant disregard to their community and their neighbours.”

“Obviously we have huge concerns when it comes to the archeological site that it’s on,” Harley Chappell told Peace Arch News Thursday morning, en route to the city’s 11 a.m. invitation-only groundbreaking – confirming he was not invited to the event.

“I’m hoping to have a conversation with Mayor (Wayne) Baldwin before I get there. It’s obviously not going to be resolved today, but I think only out of respect, until the proper protocols are followed, work is halted.”

Baldwin could not be immediately reached for comment.

In a post to PAN’s Facebook page responding to the story detailing the groundbreaking, Chappell notes the city also does not have the necessary archeological permits to proceed.

“The project, which is to include a bigger footprint than the existing park, is situated on a key and sensitive archeological site of one of our nation’s ancient villages and may very well include remains of our long passed ancestors,” he writes.

“We find this disrespectful to us, and our ancestors in every way.”

“… we demand the City cease and desist until meaningful dialogue and consultation has been completed.”

Chappell confirmed to PAN that the issue goes beyond this one event; and is tied to ongoing tension between the band and the city. The band will not consider agreeing to permits “until we sit and have proper conversation and proper discussion about several issues we have with the City of White Rock,” he said.

“One of the only weights that we have is being able to hold the City of White Rock to some honour and respect to the area that they live in and have jurisdiction over.”

The city issued a “media advisory” last Friday regarding the groundbreaking, noting an RSVP deadline of 4:30 p.m. Sept. 11.

The launch is to kick off $4.5 million in upgrades – an approximately eight-month project that includes a new design, new washrooms, expanded concert and performance area, improved all-abilities access, and more – that were announced on a smaller scale in February 2016.

“It started with a simple plan and ended up with something fantastic,” engineering and municipal operations director Greg St. Louis – who has since left his post with the city – told council at their July 24 meeting.

The Sept. 8 advisory notes that the work was “approved by Council following public consultation and feedback.”

Chappell, however, said the city made no effort to include the SFN in those efforts. He said he “knew nothing” of Thursday’s groundbreaking until reading about it on PAN’s website Wednesday.

More to come…