Memorial planned for mom killed on east Maple Ridge highway

Laura Jeglum-Woycheshen was on way back from dinner on a motorcycle ride with friends

Laura Jeglum-Woycheshen, of Maple Ridge, was killed when the motorcycle she was riding was in a head-on collision on Lougheed Highway. (Contributed)

She was the type of woman who would help anyone and was always the first to offer food or drink or a comforting word.

And she held the family together, says a gofundme page in honour of Laura Jeglum-Woycheshen.

The 48-year-old woman died late Thursday night when her motorcycle was in a head-on collision on Lougheed Highway at 280th Street.

The Maple Ridge mother had been out with friends for dinner and a motorcycle ride when the collision happened at 9:45 p.m.

Two other motorcyclists on a following bike were also injured.

Mike Seabrook is putting together the gofundme page to help the family raise money for a memorial service for Jeglum-Woycheshen.

“We know there will be a large turn out from all the lives she touched and we want to offer closure to so many people that are struggling coming to terms with this senseless loss of life …” says the gofundme page.

No date has been set for the memorial service.

pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com