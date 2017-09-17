Memorial service next weekend for Maple Ridge dump truck operator

Bobby Vanderhoef was the operator of a dump truck that he tried to stop from rolling onto Lougheed Highway on Sept. 5 in Coquitlam.

A memorial service for a Maple Ridge man killed in a horrific crash in Coquitlam will be taking place next weekend.

Bobby Vanderhoef was the operator of a dump truck that rolled onto Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam on Sept. 5 killing one other person.

Witnesses say Vanderhoef ran after the vehicle while attempting to stop it, but was run over before the rig crashed down onto the highway striking two other vehicles.

The 32-year-old man was newly married and preparing for the birth of his first child, Aria.

He was already the stepfather of two boys.

“Bobby was known for his gentle, generous, and passionate heart,” reads his obituary on the Garden Hill Cremation and Funeral Services website.

“On any given day you would likely find Bobby singing, dancing, or riding his bike (hopefully not all at once). Bobby’s loving and fun energy was contagious and comforting, therefore, he was constantly surrounded by family and friends,” it continued.

It ends thanking the beloved husband, soon-to-be-daddy, step-dad, son, brother, uncle, friend and gentle giant.

“Thank you Bobby Vanderhoef for leaving a memorable impression and teaching everyone around you to love and care deeply. Bobby you will be forever loved and missed,” said the obituary.

At the time Vanderhoef’s wife Amanda posted on Facebook, “You were my everything I love you more so beyond words. You were my strength my best friend my world.”

A woman in her 60’s, a passenger in one of the other vehicles was also killed in the crash and four other people were taken to hospital.

The RCMP’s collision investigation team and WorkSafeBC continue to look into the accident.

The memorial service for Robert (Bobby) William Vanderhoef takes place at noon on Sept. 23 at Maple Ridge Baptist Church, 22155 Lougheed Hwy. in Maple Ridge.

To view the full obituary go to gardenhill.ca.