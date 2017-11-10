Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A Merritt RCMP officer has been charged with assault in relation to an incident that took place at the detachment in May.

The charge against Sgt. Norm Flemming was sworn in B.C. Provincial Court in Merritt Thursday, according to a statement by the B.C. Prosecution Service (BCPS)

Flemming has acted as the interim commander at the detachment in years past.

The prosecution service did not provide details about the incident, but that the charge was approved by an experienced Crown counsel located in a different part of the province.

Flemming’s first appearance is set for Dec. 5.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Abbotsford police officer killed in shootout
Next story
Lougheed B-Line in planning stage

Just Posted

Lougheed B-Line in planning stage

Translink officials meet Pitt Meadows council

Abbotsford citizens tackle bank robber

37-year-old in custody after trying to get away with cash

Sombre 75 year celebration of Cadets

The 1838 Royal Westminster Regiment Army Cadets lead Remembrance Day parade in Maple Ridge

Langley firm’s golf course faces possible foreclosure

Proceedings are set for Nov. 14 in a Vancouver courtroom.

Flames losing streak hits three games

Ridge Meadows drops 4-2 decision to North Delta Ice Hawks in PJHL action

Students honour veterans

Webster’s Corners elementary takes the time to thank veterans in Maple Ridge ahead of Remembrance Day

High-risk sex offender missing for 2 weeks arrested by Vancouver police

Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Christoper Schafer, 40, on Oct. 26

Psychiatrist says Schoenborn’s angry outbursts have dropped in past six months

Allan Schoenborn killed his daughter Kaitlynne and sons Max and Cordon in their Merritt home in 2008

B.C. man sentenced to 4 years for harassing ex-wife through revenge website

Patrick Fox was found guilty by a jury in June of criminally harassing his ex-wife Desiree Capuano

Comedian Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true

C.K. is the latest high-profile man caught in a flood of accusations

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

B.C. family trust ordered to restore shoreline on Lake Osoyoos property

Owned by a Langley family, the Washington State property will see all ecological damages repaired

Ski season is coming to B.C.

It’s a wonder wonderland out there

Public rallies around B.C. woman after life-altering brain aneurysm

A GoFundMe page has been set up after a Langley mom was hospitalized

Most Read