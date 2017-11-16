Metis flag raised at B.C. legislature

Deputy premier, of Metis heritage, marks Louis Riel Day

Métis and provincial government representatives met at the B.C. legislature early this morning, Thursday, to mark Louis Riel Day and celebrate the contribution of Métis people to B.C.

Deputy Premier Carole James joined president of Métis Nation BC Clara Morin Dal Col, and representatives from Métis communities to to watch the Métis flag raised in a sunrise ceremony. Today was also proclaimed as Louis Riel Day in British Columbia. Riel was executed by the Canadian government in 1885, following the Riel rebellion on the prairies.

He’s also described as the father of Manitoba.

Metis emerged as a distinct nation on the prairies in the late 1700s, a fusion of First Nations and European cultures, said a B.C. government news release.

“I am proud of my Métis heritage and I was moved to watch the flag rise in front of the people’s house,” James said.

Previous story
London theatre received allegations against Kevin Spacey
Next story
B.C.’s Fair Wages Commission kicks off $15 minimum wage consultations

Just Posted

Red tape increases policing costs

Ridge Meadows RCMP ask city for more civilian employees

Maple Ridge boy, 8, gets barbeque bristle stuck in throat

Has nine-hour surgery to remove two-centimetre long wire.

Pitt Meadows councillor’s victim wants vote to replace him now

Council chooses against byelection to replace David Murray

Maple Ridge women win big at Women Influencers Awards

Four local women take home hardware at the inaugural event Nov. 9

Realtor who evicted elderly Maple Ridge couple has licence suspended

Kevin Bratch of Bratch Realty Ltd. is accused of engaging in aggressive marketing and sales practices targeting vulnerable persons

Maple Ridge remembers

Remembrance Day ceremony and parade in downtown Maple Ridge.

Saturday night magic show a fundraiser for fallen police officer

Magic Circle event supports Const. John Davidson’s family

UPDATE: Vancouver Island driver killed when logging truck leaves road

TimberWest contractor dies near Caycuse, off the shores of Lake Cowichan

B.C.’s Fair Wages Commission kicks off $15 minimum wage consultations

Consultations begin in Abbotsford, but British Columbians can submit their feedback online by Dec. 7

Metis flag raised at B.C. legislature

Deputy premier, of Metis heritage, marks Louis Riel Day

5 to start your day

Driver fined after iPhone, tablet tied to steering wheel, Trudeau makes visit to White Rock and more

Bank of Canada cautious of future rate hikes

The Bank of Canada remains cautious on future rate hikes due to low- inflation risk

London theatre received allegations against Kevin Spacey

The theatre said Thursday the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

Da Vinci’s Christ painting sells for record $450M

The painting, “Salvator Mundi,” Latin for “Savior of the World,” is one a few paintings by Leonardo known to exist

Most Read