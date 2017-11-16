Metis flag raised at B.C. legislature

Métis and provincial government representatives met at the B.C. legislature early this morning, Thursday, to mark Louis Riel Day and celebrate the contribution of Métis people to B.C.

Deputy Premier Carole James joined president of Métis Nation BC Clara Morin Dal Col, and representatives from Métis communities to to watch the Métis flag raised in a sunrise ceremony. Today was also proclaimed as Louis Riel Day in British Columbia. Riel was executed by the Canadian government in 1885, following the Riel rebellion on the prairies.

He’s also described as the father of Manitoba.

Metis emerged as a distinct nation on the prairies in the late 1700s, a fusion of First Nations and European cultures, said a B.C. government news release.

“I am proud of my Métis heritage and I was moved to watch the flag rise in front of the people’s house,” James said.