Metro Vancouver expands Northwest Langley sewage plant

The Northwest Langley Wastewater Treatment Plant is being expanded to serve residents and businesses in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

The four-year project, set to begin in 2022, will increase the plant’s capability from serving 30,000 people in Langley to 230,000 in three municipalities.

According to Metro Vancouver, the expansion and upgrades are being done “to protect public health and the environment,” by helping to meet the needs of the growing population, prevent sewage overflows, adapt to sea level rise from climate change, improve earthquake readiness, reduce treatment plant water and energy use and reduce long-term costs to the region.

RELATED: Sewage tank sited near GE Bridge in Maple Ridge

Currently, sewage from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows is dealt with at the Annacis Island Wastewater Treatment Plant. Part of the Northwest Langley project will include building a new pump station north of the Fraser River, along with two pipes under the river to connect the pump station in Maple Ridge to the treatment plant. A new storage tank, sited with the pump station, will help to reduce overflows in the area.

Located at 10301 201 St., the Northwest Langley plant treated 4.5 billion litres of wastewater in 2012. Once treated, the water is sent into the Fraser River. Solids are removed and trucked to the Annacis Island wastewater treatment plant for processing.