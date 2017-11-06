Metro Vancouver rapid transit gets mention at ND’s provincial get-together

(Black Press/files Provincial and federal NDP leaders John Horgan and Jagmeet Singh meet in Victoria.

BC NDPers paid lip service at least to Metro Vancouver’s transportation woes at the party’s weekend convention in Victoria.

Delegates recognized the need to expand rapid transit in the Lower Mainland and central Okanagan, “to make up for years of inaction by the BC Liberals,” a party news release said.

The release said that delegates supported the current NDP government’s “focus on making transit a priority.”

The new NDP government removed tolls on the Golden Ears Bridge and Port Mann Bridge in September but hasn’t yet come up with a new funding strategy for transit. An independent commission at Metro Vancouver is currently studying road pricing.

Another resolution passed said local sawmills would have an adequate supply of logs to ensure mills keep operating.

B.C. NDP Premier John Horgan spoke at the convention and criticized the previous Liberal government for its focus on run of river hydro projects. Horgan has imposed a deadline on cabinet to decide by the end of 2017 whether to stop the $10 billion BC Hydro Site C project or complete it.

Federal leader Jagmeet Singh also spoke at the convention.

– with files from Black Press

