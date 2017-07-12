Missing Vancouver couple last seen in Harrison Hot Springs

Gregory James Tiffin, 44, and Sophie Dowsley, 34, last seen on July 8

Gregory James Tiffin, 44, and Sophie Dowsley, 34, both of Vancouver, were last seen July 8 by staff members of a business in the 100-Block Esplanade Avenue, Harrison Hot Springs.

Gregory is described as: Caucasian male; height 182 centimetres (6’); weight 84 kilograms (185 lbs); with brown hair and green eyes.

Sophie is described as: Caucasian female; height 170 centimetres (5’7”); weight 65 kilograms (143 lbs); with blonde hair and blue eyes.

RCMP investigators believe Gregory and Sophie are driving in a black 2000 Chevy Silverado pickup (photo below) and travelling in the Fraser Valley or Lower Mainland region.

“Police and friends are concerned for Gregory and Sophie’s well-being and are asking the public to remain watchful for them,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gregory James Tiffin and Sophie Dowsley is urged to contact their local police agency or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).