Mission man arrested for drinking booze, defying flight attendants on airplane

A 23-year-old Mission man was arrested for drinking on a WestJet flight from Calgary to Abbotsford.

A boozy flight landed a Mission man in police custody last week.

On Tuesday, July 25, Abbotsford Police received a call informing them that a man on a WestJet flight from Calgary had been drinking his own alcohol on the flight and defying flight attendant requests to stop, Const. Ian MacDonald said.

When the plane landed at Abbotsford International Airport, Abbotsford Police officers were waiting. MacDonald said police identified the man, learned he had a court order not to consume alcohol and arrested him for breaking it.

MacDonald said the 23-year-old “does not have a terribly extensive criminal history” but did have a previous assault charge stayed.

