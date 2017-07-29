Mission RCMP ask for public’s help to locate suspect

Michael Rodden, 31, is wanted on three warrants including a charge of uttering threats.

Mission RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate 31-year-old, Michael Rodden.

Rodden is wanted on three warrants in British Columbia including a charge of uttering threats.

He is described as six feet tall weighing 170 pounds. He has short brown hair, blue eyes and has at least two tattoos. One tattoo is of a skull and flames located on his left upper arm. The other are the letters SS on his left wrist.

Anyone who has information about Rodden’s whereabouts are asked to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477. If located please do not approach this male and call 911 immediately.