Mission RCMP investigate second shots fired incident in a week

Several shots were fired at a residence on Henry Ave. early this morning

For the second time in five days, Mission RCMP is investigating an early-morning shooting incident.

This morning, Tuesday Aug. 29, at about 6 a.m. police responded to a report of multiple shots being fired in the 35100 block of Henry Ave.

According to the RCMP, when officers arrived evidence was located “supporting that shots had been fired” towards a residence. The people were home at the time, but no injuries have been reported.

There is no known motive at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

RCMP say the incident does not appear to be targeted.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, also at about 6 a.m. a shot was fired in Mission’s downtown core along First Ave.

A bullet hole was clearly visible on the wall between the Yummy House restaurant and the Innersense Wellness Spa on First Avenue.

RCMP are also investigating that incident, but do not believe the two shootings are connected.

Anyone with information on either of the shots fired cases is asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.