Mission RCMP recovers 13 stolen vehicles, nine firearms and four community mailboxes

During the last two weeks of September, the Mission RCMP’s Prolific Offender Suppression Team (POST) recovered 13 stolen vehicles; three stolen camper trailers; nine firearms; and four community mailboxes from three separate rural Mission properties.

On Sept. 21, Mission POST members attended a property in the 12000 block of Stave Lake Street to arrest a male on outstanding warrants.

While attending the property, police located several stolen vehicles, stolen camper trailers, firearms and community mailboxes. During the course of the investigation a male was arrested on four charges and a female remains under investigation.

On Sept. 30, shortly before 10 p.m., Mission POST members were investigating a rural property in the Silverdale area and observed a stolen black Ford F-350 pick up truck exit the property. The male driver of the vehicle, who was well known to police, attempted to evade POST members and eventually stopped in a nearby wooded area.

According to police, the suspect went down a dead end and police put out a spike belt to prevent him from escaping.

The driver managed to get around the spike belt but went down another dead end road.

The Ford eventually went down an embankment and into a ravine. The driver fled on foot.

After utilizing the service of Air 1 and the LMD Police Dog Services, the male was arrested and taken into police custody.

Christopher David Vorley was charged with seven counts including possession of stolen property (over $5,000), dangerous driving, flight from police and other charges. He remains in custody to appear in court on these charges.

On Oct. 4, Mission POST attended a rural property in the Silverdale area to execute a warrant for stolen vehicles.

Three stolen trucks were recovered from the property totaling a value of over $30,000. Police will continue to investigate potential suspects over the coming days.