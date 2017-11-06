Snow blanketed parts of Abbotsford last week. (Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)

Mix of snow and rain coming for the Lower Mainland

Forecasters call for snow in higher elevations

A slushy mix of rain and snow is expected to hit the Lower Mainland as early as Tuesday night, according to Environment Canada.

In a special weather statement issued Monday, the agency says a slow-moving cold front accompanied by bands of moisture will move into the region Tuesday and continue into Wednesday.

READ: Province stockpiles extra snow clearing supplies for Lower Mainland

It’s not yet clear when flurries could fall again, but higher elevations, along with parts of Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley, are the most likely to see snow over the coming days.

Much of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley were covered in snow just last week.

WATCH: Snow blankets the province

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lower Mainland gas prices to drop slightly: analyst
Next story
Women campaign for answers in Vernon teen’s disappearnce

Just Posted

Abbotsford police officer killed in shootout

Chief Bob Rich describes fallen officer as a ‘hero’

VIDEO: Head-on collision in Maple Ridge’s Albion flats

Lougheed Highway has been closed temporarily

UPDATE: Death of young girl who fell from Burnaby high-rise a ‘tragic accident’

Mounties are continuing to investigate why the child fell

Wagner Hills plans expansion for Langley treatment facility

The Glen Valley farm is hoping to eventually more than double its capacity.

VIDEO: Fire destroys Chilliwack Taxi building

No word yet on the cause but service continues as best they can

VIDEO: Surrey father, journalist’s ‘only hope’ to beat cancer is costly trial

Friends, family hope to raise more than US$500K to ‘help Kev live’

Mix of snow and rain coming for the Lower Mainland

Forecasters call for snow in higher elevations

Suspect in assault of Kamloops Mountie arrested

Michael Boyer was arrested following incident at Tournament Inn in Valleyview

Women campaign for answers in Vernon teen’s disappearnce

A group of women are distributing posters to gather information about Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found at a Silver Creek farm

Lower Mainland gas prices to drop slightly: analyst

But GasBuddy’s Dan McTeague warns that prices will stay above 140 cents per litre

Stubborn fire still flaring up at Williams Lake sawmill

Firefighters work 25 hours straight to contain initial blaze

RCMP won’t say who made drug trafficking claim against Langley man

“All of a sudden, it got weird” Randy Caine says after being denied entry to Mexico

LETTER: First Nations defending their waters

Response to Tom Fletcher from salmon farm occupiers

B.C. to hike distracted driving penalties by $740

Two tickets over three years could net fines of up to $2,000

Most Read