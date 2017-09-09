MLA Darryl Plecas kicked out of BC Liberal Party

Abbotsford South MLA Darryl Plecas has been kicked out of the BC Liberal Party.

The news of his ouster came the day after Plecas accepted the role of Speaker in the provincial legislature. In doing so, Plecas broke the trust his constituents had in him, the party’s president, Sharon White, told members in a letter.

The BC Liberals executive passed a special resolution to kick Plecas out following a request from the party’s Abbotsford South riding association, according to White.

“As a results, the NDP government will enjoy an expanded margin of seats that will enable to to control the House for the foreseeable future – even though our party won the most seats and the most votes,” she wrote.

“None of us our happy about these events,” she wrote. “As BC Liberals, we pride ourselves on working hard together, sticking together when times get tough, and having respectful debates within a strong, untied party – and that is the spirit we will continue to build on in the months ahead.”

