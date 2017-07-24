Mom launches campaign for tougher road laws

The tragedy that claimed the lives of Becky Dyer and Johnny de Oliveira in October 2010, just wrapped up in June with the final sentencing in New Westminster Supreme Court. The woman convicted of dangerous driving causing the deaths of the couple received 90 days in jail, to be served two days a week.

Now, Becky’s mom, Debbie Dyer wants to try to change things to help people in similar tragedies.

She wants tougher sentences for such crimes and for the federal government to give more consideration to the victims and their families who have been devastated by incidents and has launched a postcard campaign calling for that.

“Too many people are dying on our roads and there seem to be no consequences,” says the postcard. “There needs to be some accountability,” the card says.

“The sentences imposed are lax and do not deter or denounce the unlawful conduct.”

People seem to be supporting the campaign, Debbie said. “It’s only been a week since we started sending them in and we had to order another box of postcards and will probably have to order another.”

Debbie is asking that people fill out the postcards and then send them into Federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson Raybould.

Organizers are also planning a fundraiser, Oct. 22, at Fox’s Reach in Maple Ridge. DJ Alibaba will be the MC and the proceeds will go to Make a Wish, the Ridge Meadows Victim Services volunteer program and Pitt Meadows secondary Beckie Dyer Bursary.