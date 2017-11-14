Moose, deer with fawn poached near Pemberton

Charges are pending for wildlife killed illegally

Conservation officers are investigating after a doe with a fawn and a bull moose were shot dead in separate poaching incidents near Pemberton.

A caller reported “two males harvesting a moose” close to Pemberton at about 5 p.m. on Friday.

“The moose was harvested in an area where there is no harvesting,” conservation officer Sgt. Simon Gravel said Tuesday.

Police seized the moose and the alleged poachers’ firearms.

On Saturday, the service received reports of a man shooting at a doe accompanied by a fawn on private land just north of Pemberton.

It’s illegal to hunt does who have fawns with them, said Gravel, and anyone hunting on private land needs the land owner’s permission.

Officers seized firearms and the dead doe.

Charges are pending in both cases.

Gravel said that the meat from both animals will be distributed to local First Nations after the investigations are complete.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Most Read