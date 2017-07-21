More calls to police from Maple Ridge tent city

Slight increase in call volume in the area, since camp opened, say RCMP

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows RCMP’s commanding officer says that there’s been only a small increase in the number of calls to police from the area containing the Anita Place Tent City homeless camp, just south of Lougheed Highway.

Police did a crime analysis of the area and found “a very slight increase” in the number of calls to police between this May 2 and July 12, the first three months of the tent city, compared to the same period in 2016, Supt. Jennifer Hyland said in a release Thursday.

However, when it came to the specific location of the tent city, 11683 – 223rd St., that location did produce a “disproportionately” higher number of calls to police.

“What we can share is that, by our reports and data, generally most criminal incidents in the area of the camp are between the camp residents themselves (camper on camper).”

Police know however, that it’s not all “rainbows and lollipops” in the area.

“We acknowledge that this has been tough for residents and business owners,” Hyland said.

“We understand there is a larger social impact which our data is not capturing. We ‘get it’ that these are difficult times.”

RCMP also still want businesses and residents in the area to call them about issues, even if they’re not sure that police can directly help. If that’s the case, police will direct them to the right agency or city department. “The point is, call it in,” Hyland said. “If you see something, say something.”

Hyland said police are around the camp daily, on foot patrols and in vehicles. “We continue to make ourselves open and approachable for all our citizens.”