Mother asks son to surrender to police

The mother of a young man wanted in connection to a massive drug bust in Chilliwack is appealing to her son to give himself up.

Keri Anne Nolasco-Padia was replying to a comment about the drug bust on theprogress.com.

“I need the public’s help to find him and turn himself in before it’s too late,” she writes.

Wanted by Chilliwack RCMP is Antonio Dillan Nolasco-Padia. A province-wide warrant has been issued for 21-year-old following a raid of two Chilliwack locations that turned up four kilograms of cocaine, and quantities of heroin and fentanyl. Police also confiscated $130,000 in cash, along with a collection of firearms.

Lucas Benjamin Thiessen, 23, is facing one charge of trafficking a controlled substance, two charges of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and two charges of possessing a firearm without a licence. Thiessen remains in custody.

Thiessen is well-known to police. In 2016 he was arrested following a lengthy investigation by B.C.’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit. That investigation led to the seizure of eight firearms, prohibited magazines, silencers, and more than $200,000 in cash. Also seized was over $2 million worth of drugs, which included a large quantity of fentanyl.

Nolasco-Padia is also known to police. Although he was originally taken into custody following the most recent drug raid, he was released. Following further investigation, however, he now faces a charge of possessing a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking.

Keri Anne Nolasco-Padia says her son’s life is in danger and urges him to get a lawyer and contact police.

RCMP, meanwhile, are cautioning the public do not attempt to apprehend Nolasco-Padia if they see him, but call 911 immediately.

He is described as a hispanic male, 170 cm (5’7”) in height, weighing 95 kg (209 lbs) with blue eyes and black hair

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Antonio Dillan Nolasco-Padia is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, if they want to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).