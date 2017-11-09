UPDATE: Motorcade delayed to bring fallen officer to Abbotsford, funeral date set

Abbotsford police Const. John Davidson was killed in a shootout Nov. 6.

  • Nov. 9, 2017 11:43 a.m.
  • News

A motorcade to bring fallen officer Const. John Davidson back to Abbotsford is expected to leave Vancouver General Hospital (VGH) at between 2:30 and 3 p.m. today (Thursday).

The motorcade was initially expected to depart at about 12:30 p.m., but it has been delayed by an estimate two to 2.5 hours, according to police.

Members of the Abbotsford Police Department will arrive at VGH to escort Davidson.

The motorcade will travel via Grandview Highway to Highway 1 and continue east to Abbotsford, where it will take the Sumas Way exit and arrive at Henderson’s Funeral Home on Marshall Road.

Davidson’s family will be present in one of the lead vehicles.

Meanwhile, funeral plans for Davidson have been confirmed.

The full police honours service takes place Sunday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. More details will be revealed in the coming days.

