Motorcycle crash closes Haney bypass

#mva motorcycle into back of Chev. Trax in #MapleRidge north Haney Bypass @ Lougheed Hwy. pic.twitter.com/Rz1Emz41qG — Colleen Flanagan (@ColleenFlanagan) August 9, 2017

Ridge Meadows RCMP were on the scene of a motorcycle-vehicle accident on the Haney Bypass Tuesday afternoon.

Police closed off the entire west-bound lanes of the bypass at 222nd Street and Lougheed Highway at about 4:30 p.m.

The accident happened near Callaghan Avenue after the motorcycle collided with the back of an SUV. The westbound lanes were closed for about half an hour then re-opened to allow traffic move in both directions. The motorcyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance while the occupants of the vehicle were uninjured. The collision resulted in the motorcycle sliding beneath the SUV. A family in the vehicle was not injured.