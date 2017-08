A motorcycle stunt is reported to have gone wrong at Jack Poole Plaza on Monday morning. (Lylat_R/Twitter)

A motorcycle stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool 2 on Monday morning, according to the Vancouver Police.

According to WorkSafeBC spokesperson Trish Chernecki, the agency dispatched an officer to the incident following calls from the Vancouver Police. Both WorkSafeBC and the Vancouver Police will be investigating the incident.

More to come.