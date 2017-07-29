Mounties hunt for missing Surrey man

A 29-year-old Newton man disappeared on the way to work in Cloverdale. RCMP need help finding him.

Mounties are asking for help to find a 29-year-old Surrey man who never arrived at work yesterday.

Somera Ram Prajapat left his residence in the Newton neighbourhood of Surrey to head for work in Cloverdale, but never arrived.

“Family members became concerned for his well being when he did not arrive home at his usual time that evening,” said a Surrey RCMP watch commander.

Prajapat was last seen wearing a black jacket and black jeans he is described as 5 ft. 3 in. tall, weights about 100 pounds, and has a black beard and hair.

During the initial police investigation it was discovered that Prajapat was seen at around 3 p.m. that day, in the area of 96 Avenue and King George Blvd.

“It is highly unusual for Mr. Prajapat to not return home, he has no history of being reported missing. His family are very concerned for his well being, as this is so out of character,” the watch commander elaborated.

According to police, he was heading to work in the area of 176th Street and 66A Avenue.

He does not have any medical issues. He doesn’t have a cellphone.

Anyone who may have seen Prajapat, or know of his whereabouts, are asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 on online at www.solvecrime.ca.