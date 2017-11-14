Mounties hunt for North Vancouver bike thieves

Two suspects allegedly used a grinder to cut three bike locks

North Vancouver RCMP are looking for two “persons of interest” after three bikes were stolen from a Lower Lonsdale apartment last month.

According to police, security footage showed two thieves using a portable grinder to cut the locks on several bikes in the apartment’s storage locker.

The suspects got away with three bikes, including one brown and gold INTENSE ACV mountain bike, worht $3,700, with a serial number of VN16F00971.

“Police are reminding everyone who utilizes underground parking and has property in storage lockers to be extra cautious when departing and arriving via the main door. Make sure the door is closed behind you before you drive away, in order to prevent thieves from sneaking in,” said Cpl. Richard De Jong. “Even the most expensive bike lock offers little resistance to a cutting grinder.”

Anyone who can identify the people in images released by police should call the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311, referencing file 2017-26467, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre to receive $1.5M

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows council considers used pool

Modular pool for sale after 2016 world championships

Residents seek info on Langley supportive housing plans

A neighbourhood association is trying to bring its members info before an upcoming council hearing.

Maple Ridge dancers represent Canada at championships in Germany

The dancers will be traveling to Riesa, Germany for the competition which starts Nov. 20.

In Education: Investment in effective leadership

Nearing the end of my high school career, I’ve encountered various types… Continue reading

Well-known Maple Ridge man, 19, dies following early morning crash

Aiden Serr was lone occupant in single vehicle crash that shut down Lougheed Highway.

Maple Ridge remembers

Remembrance Day ceremony and parade in downtown Maple Ridge.

Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre to receive $1.5M

The funding will support the creation of a standardized system for first responders across Canada

Mounties on the hunt for North Vancouver bike thieves

The duo allegedly used a grinder to cut three bike locks

Protection service officer at Cowichan Hospital gets award for handling man with knife

Charles Kraeling honoured for his heroic actions at the health facility during an incident in July.

Vancouver approves new rules for short-term rentals

Operators will now require a $49 business licence

VIDEO: Shoppers Drug Mart on the hunt for a medical marijuana brand manager

Medical pot can only be distributed by mail, currently

Canadian man tells story of survival after battle with enraged, injured bison

Todd Pilgrim was participating in his first-ever bison hunt

U.S. lumber dispute drives B.C.’s latest trade effort in Asia

Largest forest industry group ever arrives in Shanghai

‘Weinstein Effect’ goes global as powerful men confronted

Emboldened by the women, and men, who have spoken up, the “Weinstein Effect” is rippling across the globe

Most Read