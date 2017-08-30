Mounties recommend assault charges after teen boy egging

North Vancouver RCMP have recommending assault charges against four suspects in connection with the egging of a 13 year-old boy that resulted in a serious eye injury.

On Thursday, an egg was thrown from a black Honda CRV blasting loud rap music near Canyon Heights Elementary School in North Vancouver.

The egg hit the teen’s eye, causing “incredibly sharp pain in his right eye” as he fell to the ground. He is now expected to make a full recovery.

All four suspects are from North Vancouver, police said. Three are 18-years-old and one is 17.

RCMP are recommending charges of assault causing bodily harm against all four.