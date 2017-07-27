MP hosting seniors town hall

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge Dan Ruimy will be all ears Saturday, Aug. 12 when he hosts a town hall meeting on seniors issues.

The meeting will encourage as many people as possible to share their views as the federal government works on a national seniors strategy.

Ruimy is hosting the town hall so he can also get up to speed when he questions an MP who’s presenting a private member’s bill about creating such a strategy. Ruimy is on the human resources committee that will be reviewing that bill.

“Everything from more money, to cheaper medication, but really what gets downplayed a lot is the quality of life. It’s not necessarily a money thing.”

Many seniors are isolated or stuck at home, he added.

A major issue facing seniors, and others, is the high cost of housing.

“If you figure out the housing portion of it. That solves a lot of challenges, not just with seniors, with single parents, for instance. When you have so much money that is committed to your rent, your lodging, you have nothing for anything else. So that will be a part of it.”

The seniors town hall takes place at the Maple Ridge Seniors Activity Centre, 12150 – 224th St., from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 12.