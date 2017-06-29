Mural a mosiac of Pitt Meadows at 150

Final mural design by artist Lewis Lavoie of the Canada 150 Mural Mosaic Team based on Pitt Meadows community input.

As part of the City’s Canada 150 celebrations on July 1, Pitt Meadows will be unveiling its Canada 150 Mosaic Mural, a community art project celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday showcasing icons and images representing the community.

The Mural Mosaic team has been working with cities, towns, and villages from all provinces and territories across the nation to create individual community murals – 150 in total, including 80,000 individual tile paintings.

The community submitted ideas on what the Pitt Meadows mural should look like, and the Mosaic Mural team created the design.

On Pitt Meadows Day, over 800 residents participated in the painting event, each person painting a 4×4-inch tile that makes up the mural that will be officially unveiled during the ceremony at the Canada Day celebration at Spirit Square.

“The Pitt Meadows mural features some key elements of the community, including the Heritage Hall, Katzie salmon, agricultural fields, the heron and many more details residents will recognize,” said city arts culture and heritage coordinator Susann Sigmund.

“Everyone who participated in painting a tile will be able to admire the final product in a public space in the community, and find their tile within the mural.”

The mission of the project is to ensure that every community shares in the experience of unity through diversity, and bringing people together to celebrate their community’s individuality.

Each community participating in the Canada 150 Mosaic Mural project participates in the creation of their own mural, the design representing their individual community and how it fits into the larger mosaic of Canadian history.

The murals are based on a train design, so if all 150 community murals were connected, it would create a train of visual mosaics of Canadian history and identity, stretching over 365 metres wide (4 football fields) and 2.5 metres high (8 feet).

The murals stay in their respective communities as a standalone project and legacy of the Canada 150 celebration.

The Pitt Meadows mural, which was made possible through Canada 150 grant funding from Heritage Canada, will be mounted permanently on the exterior north wall of city hall.

“Communities are at the heart of the Canada 150 Celebrations,” affirmed the Melanie Joly, minister of Canadian Heritage.

“Thanks to the Canada 150 Mosaic project of the City of Pitt Meadows, the cultural diversity of the region will be showcased through art and community involvement. I encourage all Canadians to take this opportunity to strengthen the ties that unite us and to reflect on what it means to be Canadian.”

• The official unveiling takes place on July 1 as part of the opening ceremony at 11:15 a.m. at the main stage in Spirit Square. More information on the project is available at pittmeadows.bc.ca/canada150mosaic.