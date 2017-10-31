Murray resignation from Pitt Meadows council effective Jan. 2

Coun. David Murray has resigned from Pitt Meadows Council. Coun. David Murray has resigned from Pitt Meadows council.

Pitt Meadows council held a special meeting on Monday evening, to deal with the fallout from a councillor’s sex assault conviction.

David Murray announced on Sunday that he will be resigning from Pitt Meadows council. Last week, he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 13 or 14-year-old girl who worked at his business in 1992.

Murray did not immediately resign on Wednesday, when he was found guilty in Port Coquitlam provincial court and members of the public expressed shock that he was still in office. The media asked how a man convicted of sex assault could remain on Pitt Meadows council.

Murray chose to resign after a meeting with Mayor John Becker on Sunday.

“As promised, I am writing to report that today I met with David Murray and obtained his resignation from city council,” wrote Becker on his Facebook page on Oct. 29 at 3:30 p.m.

Under the post were many public comments, some thanking Becker for his leadership, and others saying it should have happened sooner.

Coun. Bill Dingwall is critical of council’s handling of Murray’s legal battle, from the time he was first charged in November 2016. He and Coun. Tracy Miyashita asked in January 2017 that the issue be discussed by council, but it hadn’t been until Monday.

“I do believe council dropped the ball here,” said Dingwall. “We should have had a communication stragety.”

He added that he apologizes to the community.

“They deserve better.”

He acknowledged that neither Becker nor council have the authority to compel Murray to resign. It is up to the councillor.

“There’s a gap in the legislation that needs to be addressed,” said Dingwall.

Because Murray dated his resignation Jan. 2, there will not be an automatic byelection, and whether a new councillor is elected or not, is at council’s discretion.

Until Jan. 2, he will be on unpaid leave.

Dingwall said the resignation should be in effect immediately, and an automatic byelection triggered. A new councillor would have almost a year, and he said council has important issues ahead.

Murray will be back in court for a sentencing hearing on Jan. 10, 2018.

